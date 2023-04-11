Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Tyler O'Neill, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .267 with a home run and two walks.
- In six of 10 games this season (60.0%), O'Neill has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- O'Neill has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.31 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 1.1 per game).
- Freeland (2-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his third start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 10th in WHIP (.789), and 77th in K/9 (4.3).
