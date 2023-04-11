Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has five walks while hitting .235.
- Edman has gotten a hit in six of 10 games this year (60.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Edman has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.31).
- The Rockies rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rockies will send Freeland (2-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 10th in WHIP (.789), and 77th in K/9 (4.3) among pitchers who qualify.
