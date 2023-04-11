Juan Yepez Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Juan Yepez, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Juan Yepez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Juan Yepez At The Plate (2022)
- Yepez hit .253 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Yepez had a hit 48 times last year in 78 games (61.5%), including 16 multi-hit games (20.5%).
- He hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games last season (78 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Yepez picked up an RBI in 22 games last season out 78 (28.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored in 23 of 78 games last year (29.5%), including scoring more than once in 6.4% of his games (five times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|40
|.237
|AVG
|.266
|.282
|OBP
|.307
|.456
|SLG
|.439
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|17
|26/7
|K/BB
|35/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|22 (59.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (63.4%)
|6 (16.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (24.4%)
|10 (27.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (31.7%)
|6 (16.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (14.6%)
|8 (21.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (34.1%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rockies pitching staff was 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
- Rockies pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (2-0) to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 10th in WHIP (.789), and 77th in K/9 (4.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.