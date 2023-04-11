Brendan Donovan -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on April 11 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has two home runs and two walks while hitting .235.

In six of nine games this year, Donovan has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In nine games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In three games this season (33.3%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four games this season (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings