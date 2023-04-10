Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Willson Contreras (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be German Marquez. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: German Márquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has a double and a walk while batting .259.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in five of eight games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his eight games this year.
- Contreras has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.55 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 12 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Marquez (1-1) makes the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 4.76 ERA ranks 66th, 1.059 WHIP ranks 30th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 68th among qualifying pitchers this season.
