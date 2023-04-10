On Monday, Tommy Edman (coming off going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be German Marquez. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: German Márquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is batting .250 with four walks.
  • In six of nine games this season (66.7%), Edman has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Edman has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.55).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Rockies will send Marquez (1-1) out for his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.76 ERA ranks 66th, 1.059 WHIP ranks 30th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 68th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.