How to Watch the Predators vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Having dropped three straight on the road, the Nashville Predators play at the Calgary Flames on Monday, beginning at 9:30 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN+, SN1, SNW, TVAS, and BSSO to watch as the Flames and the Predators meet.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, SNW, TVAS, and BSSO
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
Predators vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/16/2023
|Predators
|Flames
|2-1 NAS
|11/3/2022
|Flames
|Predators
|4-1 NAS
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators allow 2.9 goals per game (227 in total), 12th in the league.
- The Predators' 214 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 28th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Predators are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Predators have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.0 goals per game (20 total) during that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Matt Duchene
|71
|22
|34
|56
|60
|35
|52.9%
|Tyson Barrie
|82
|13
|41
|54
|44
|30
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|48
|17
|24
|41
|15
|23
|44.6%
Flames Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Flames are conceding 244 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.
- The Flames' 253 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Flames have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Flames have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that time.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tyler Toffoli
|80
|34
|39
|73
|32
|39
|58.3%
|Elias Lindholm
|78
|22
|42
|64
|32
|41
|55.8%
|Nazem Kadri
|80
|24
|31
|55
|49
|33
|47.3%
|Mikael Backlund
|80
|18
|36
|54
|41
|59
|51.2%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|77
|15
|38
|53
|59
|34
|33.3%
