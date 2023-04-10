Orlando Arcia -- 2-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on April 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .316.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 50th in slugging.

In 70.0% of his games this season (seven of 10), Arcia has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in two of 10 games played this season, and in 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Arcia has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six of 10 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings