The Nashville Predators (40-31-8) take a three-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Calgary Flames (37-27-16) on Monday, April 10 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SN1, SNW, TVAS, and BSSO.

Over the past 10 contests, the Predators have registered a 5-5-0 record after scoring 20 total goals (five power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 17.2%). Their opponents have scored a combined 24 goals in those games.

Predators vs. Flames Predictions for Monday

Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Flames 4, Predators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-215)

Computer Predicted Total: 6

Computer Predicted Spread: Flames (-1.6)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have earned a record of 11-8-19 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 40-31-8.

Nashville has earned 40 points (17-7-6) in its 30 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 14 games this season when the Predators finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-11-1).

When Nashville has scored two goals this season, they've earned 23 points (10-7-3 record).

The Predators have scored three or more goals 38 times, earning 59 points from those matchups (28-7-3).

This season, Nashville has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 25 games has a record of 16-6-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Nashville has posted a record of 15-10-3 (33 points).

The Predators' opponents have had more shots in 50 games. The Predators went 25-20-5 in those contests (55 points).

Flames Rank Flames AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 17th 3.16 Goals Scored 2.71 28th 13th 3.05 Goals Allowed 2.87 12th 2nd 35.7 Shots 29.6 23rd 3rd 27.4 Shots Allowed 33.3 27th 19th 20.2% Power Play % 18.3% 26th 8th 82.1% Penalty Kill % 81.7% 10th

Predators vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, SNW, TVAS, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, SNW, TVAS, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

