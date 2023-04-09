The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman, who went 2-for-5 last time out, take on Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has three walks while hitting .276.

In six of eight games this season (75.0%), Edman has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.

Edman has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

