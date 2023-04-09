The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy has a double and seven walks while batting .176.
  • Twice in six games this season, Murphy has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
  • Murphy has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.5 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lugo (1-0) pitches for the Padres to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
