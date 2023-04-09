On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.500) this season, fueled by 10 hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in six of eight games this season (75.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (50.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Goldschmidt has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in four of eight games so far this year.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 2.79 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
  • Peralta (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Monday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
