Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .222 with a home run and two walks.
- Albies has had a base hit in seven of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Albies has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in one of nine games.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Padres have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (1-0) gets the start for the Padres, his second of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
