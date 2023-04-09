Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
After going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Padres.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 13 hits and an OBP of .452 to go with a slugging percentage of .750. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 10th in slugging.
- Olson has gotten a hit in six of nine games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on five occasions (55.6%).
- In nine games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Olson has driven home a run in five games this year (55.6%), including more than one RBI in 33.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In six games this year (66.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.5 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Padres' 4.49 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Lugo (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.