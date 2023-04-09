When the (3-5) square off against the (6-2) at American Family Field on Sunday, April 9 at 2:10 PM ET, Jake Woodford will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 3).

The Brewers are -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cardinals (+125). An 8.5-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Woodford - STL (0-1, 12.46 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Cardinals and Brewers game but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cardinals (+125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $22.50 back in your pocket.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won four of the five games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 60% chance to win.

The Cardinals have won in one of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

The Cardinals have played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central +110 - 2nd

