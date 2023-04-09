Austin Riley -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on April 9 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .313 with a double, two home runs and seven walks.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

This season, Riley has recorded at least one hit in seven of nine games (77.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of nine games played this year, and in 5% of his plate appearances.

Riley has driven in a run in six games this year (66.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings