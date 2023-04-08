The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .286 with a double and a walk.

Contreras has gotten a hit in four of six games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.

In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Contreras has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

