Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .323 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 77th and he is 39th in slugging.
- In six of eight games this year (75.0%), Arcia has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
- Arcia has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five games this year (62.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Padres' 4.93 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (10 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Padres will send Wacha (1-0) out for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
