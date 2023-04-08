Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Matt Olson (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 10 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .313 with seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- In five of eight games this year (62.5%) Olson has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (50.0%).
- In eight games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In four games this season (50.0%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (37.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six of eight games (75.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Padres' 4.93 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Padres will look to Wacha (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
