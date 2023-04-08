Juan Yepez Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Brewers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Juan Yepez -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on April 8 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Juan Yepez At The Plate (2022)
- Yepez hit .253 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Yepez got a hit 48 times last season in 78 games (61.5%), including 16 multi-hit games (20.5%).
- He went yard in 12 of 78 games in 2022 (15.4%), including 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22 of 78 games last year (28.2%), Yepez drove in a run, and six of those games (7.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He touched home plate in 29.5% of his games last year (23 of 78), with more than one run on five occasions (6.4%).
Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|40
|.237
|AVG
|.266
|.282
|OBP
|.307
|.456
|SLG
|.439
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|17
|26/7
|K/BB
|35/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|22 (59.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (63.4%)
|6 (16.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (24.4%)
|10 (27.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (31.7%)
|6 (16.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (14.6%)
|8 (21.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (34.1%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Brewers pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combined to allow 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (25th in the league).
- The Brewers will look to Lauer (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
