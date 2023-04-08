Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at American Family Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 14th in baseball with eight home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

St. Louis ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .444.

The Cardinals' .305 batting average leads the majors.

St. Louis ranks 20th in runs scored with 29 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals rank third in baseball with a .368 on-base percentage.

Cardinals batters strike out 6.6 times per game, the lowest average in the majors.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.23).

The Cardinals average MLB's second-highest WHIP (1.645).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (1-0) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 Blue Jays W 9-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Chris Bassitt 4/3/2023 Braves L 8-4 Home Jake Woodford Charlie Morton 4/4/2023 Braves L 4-1 Home Steven Matz Dylan Dodd 4/5/2023 Braves L 5-2 Home Miles Mikolas Bryce Elder 4/7/2023 Brewers L 4-0 Away Jack Flaherty Brandon Woodruff 4/8/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Montgomery Eric Lauer 4/9/2023 Brewers - Away Jake Woodford Freddy Peralta 4/10/2023 Rockies - Away Steven Matz German Márquez 4/11/2023 Rockies - Away Miles Mikolas Kyle Freeland 4/12/2023 Rockies - Away Jack Flaherty José Ureña 4/13/2023 Pirates - Home Jordan Montgomery Vince Velásquez

