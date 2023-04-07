After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Brandon Woodruff) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Braves.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nolan Gorman At The Plate (2022)

Gorman hit .226 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.

Gorman picked up a hit in 48.9% of his games last year (44 of 90), with more than one hit in 15 of them (16.7%).

He homered in 13 of 90 games in 2022 (14.4%), including 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman drove in a run in 22 of 90 games last year, with multiple RBIs in eight of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.

In 36.7% of his 90 games last season, he scored (33 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 42 .212 AVG .241 .281 OBP .320 .390 SLG .453 14 XBH 13 6 HR 8 18 RBI 17 56/12 K/BB 47/16 0 SB 1 Home Away 46 GP 44 21 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (52.3%) 8 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.9%) 14 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (43.2%) 6 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.9%) 11 (23.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (25.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)