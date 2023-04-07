The Memphis Grizzlies (50-30) and the Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) are set to play on Friday at Fiserv Forum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Bobby Portis are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on NBA TV with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Bucks

Game Day: Friday, April 7

Friday, April 7 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ja Morant, Portis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies' Last Game

In their previous game, the Grizzlies fell to the Pelicans on Wednesday, 138-131 in OT. Their top scorer was Jackson with 40 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 40 9 3 1 4 3 Dillon Brooks 25 6 2 2 0 5 Desmond Bane 24 4 5 1 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Morant leads his squad in both points (26.4) and assists (8.1) per game, and also averages 5.9 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jackson leads the Grizzlies at 6.8 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.9 assists and 18.3 points.

Desmond Bane is putting up 21.6 points, 4.4 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.

Tyus Jones posts 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the field and 37% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dillon Brooks is putting up 14.4 points, 2.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 21.1 7.1 1.1 0.9 2.2 1.3 Desmond Bane 21.5 3.9 4.3 1.1 0.3 2.6 Ja Morant 14.8 3.4 5.1 0.7 0.3 0.7 Tyus Jones 8.9 3 6.2 1 0.2 1.4 Luke Kennard 13.8 3.8 1.9 0.5 0.1 3.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.