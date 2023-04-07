Friday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (5-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals (2-4) facing off at American Family Field in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 5-1 victory for the heavily favored Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on April 7.

The probable starters are Brandon Woodruff for the Milwaukee Brewers and Jack Flaherty (1-0) for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Cardinals 1.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

St. Louis has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 15 offense in the majors, scoring 4.8 runs per game (29 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 5.33 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule