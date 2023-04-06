The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate (2022)

  • Ozuna hit .226 with 19 doubles, 23 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Ozuna had a base hit in 78 of 127 games last year (61.4%), with at least two hits in 23 of those contests (18.1%).
  • He went yard in 15.7% of his games in 2022 (20 of 127), including 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ozuna drove in a run in 37 of 127 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 16 of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He crossed the plate in 45 of 127 games last season (35.4%), including scoring more than once in 7.1% of his games (nine times).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
62 GP 62
.222 AVG .229
.275 OBP .273
.417 SLG .408
23 XBH 19
11 HR 12
27 RBI 29
56/16 K/BB 66/15
2 SB 0
Home Away
64 GP 63
38 (59.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (63.5%)
10 (15.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%)
21 (32.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (38.1%)
9 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (17.5%)
19 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (28.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • The Padres surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • The Padres will look to Snell (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
