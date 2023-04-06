How to Watch the Braves vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Spencer Strider will try to shut down Manny Machado and company when the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.
Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 10 total home runs.
- Atlanta's .469 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Braves' .280 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.
- Atlanta scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (32 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Braves are ninth in baseball with a .341 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 13 mark in the majors.
- The 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks 28th in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 2.38 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.264).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will look to Strider (1-0) in his second start this season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering three hits.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/1/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Josiah Gray
|4/2/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-1
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|MacKenzie Gore
|4/3/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jake Woodford
|4/4/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-1
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Steven Matz
|4/5/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Miles Mikolas
|4/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Blake Snell
|4/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|-
|Nick Martínez
|4/8/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Michael Wacha
|4/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Seth Lugo
|4/10/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|-
|Connor Overton
|4/11/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|-
|Luis Cessa
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.