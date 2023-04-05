On Wednesday, Willson Contreras (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willson Contreras At The Plate (2022)

  • Contreras hit .243 with 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Contreras had a base hit in 66 out of 113 games last year (58.4%), with more than one hit in 28 of those contests (24.8%).
  • He homered in 20 games a year ago (out of 113 opportunities, 17.7%), going deep in 4.5% of his trips to home plate.
  • Contreras drove in a run in 39 of 113 games last season (34.5%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.8%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He came around to score 47 times in 113 games (41.6%) last season, including 15 occasions when he scored more than once (13.3%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 54
38 (64.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (51.9%)
14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.9%)
28 (47.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.2%)
9 (15.3%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (20.4%)
20 (33.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (35.2%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.45).
  • Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Elder starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 23-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the Miami Marlins.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.17 ERA and a 1.241 WHIP over his 10 games, putting together a 2-4 record.
