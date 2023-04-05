Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Tyler O'Neill -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on April 5 at 1:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate (2022)
- O'Neill hit .228 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks.
- O'Neill had a hit 54 times last season in 96 games (56.3%), including 19 multi-hit games (19.8%).
- He hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games last year (13 of 96), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- O'Neill picked up an RBI in 33 of 96 games last year (34.4%), with two or more RBIz in 15 of those contests (15.6%).
- He scored a run in 45.8% of his 96 games last season, with two or more runs in 10.4% of those games (10).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|46
|.224
|AVG
|.231
|.315
|OBP
|.302
|.362
|SLG
|.418
|9
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|26
|47/19
|K/BB
|56/19
|6
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|27 (54.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (58.7%)
|7 (14.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (26.1%)
|22 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (47.8%)
|6 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (15.2%)
|18 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (32.6%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff was second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves gave up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Elder will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 23-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the Miami Marlins.
- In his 10 appearances last season he finished with a 3.17 ERA and a 1.241 WHIP, putting together a 2-4 record.
