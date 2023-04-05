Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Braves.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate (2022)
- Gorman hit .226 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 48.9% of his 90 games last season, Gorman had a hit. He also had 15 multi-hit games in 2022.
- In 13 of 90 games last year, he homered (14.4%). He went deep in 4.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Gorman picked up an RBI in 22 of 90 games last year, with multiple RBIs in eight of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He scored a run in 36.7% of his 90 games last year, with more than one run in 8.9% of those games (eight).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.212
|AVG
|.241
|.281
|OBP
|.320
|.390
|SLG
|.453
|14
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|17
|56/12
|K/BB
|47/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|21 (45.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (52.3%)
|8 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (15.9%)
|14 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (43.2%)
|6 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (15.9%)
|11 (23.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (25.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrendered the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Elder will start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The 23-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Miami Marlins.
- Over his 10 appearances last season he compiled a 2-4 record, had a 3.17 ERA, and a 1.241 WHIP.
