Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-41) go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The contest will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game (scoring 117.3 points per game to rank sixth in the league while giving up 113.2 per contest to rank 14th in the NBA) and have a +324 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls' +94 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.5 points per game (18th in NBA) while giving up 112.3 per outing (seventh in league).

These teams average a combined 230.8 points per game, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender a combined 225.5 points per game, five fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Milwaukee has covered 43 times in 79 games with a spread this season.

Chicago is 39-39-1 ATS this season.

Bucks and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +310 +145 - Bulls +100000 +30000 +550

