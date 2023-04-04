The Memphis Grizzlies (49-29) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Portland Trail Blazers (33-45) on Tuesday, April 4 at FedExForum, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Grizzlies lost 128-107 to the Bulls on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr.'s team-leading 31 points paced the Grizzlies in the losing effort.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Dillon Brooks SG Questionable Hip 14.2 3.3 2.6 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10.0 5.5 1.3 Ziaire Williams SF Out Foot/Ankle 5.2 2.1 0.7

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Knee), Jerami Grant: Out (Quadricep), Justise Winslow: Out For Season (Ankle), Kevin Knox: Questionable (Knee), Damian Lillard: Out For Season (Calf), Anfernee Simons: Out (Foot), Matisse Thybulle: Questionable (Knee), Nassir Little: Out (Ankle), Cameron Reddish: Questionable (Lumbar), Trendon Watford: Questionable (Ankle), Keon Johnson: Out (Finger), John Butler Jr.: Questionable (Ankle)

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies average 116.7 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 116.5 the Trail Blazers allow.

When Memphis totals more than 116.5 points, it is 32-6.

The Grizzlies' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, scoring 123.5 points per contest compared to the 116.7 they've averaged this season.

Memphis makes 11.9 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 35.1% rate (22nd in the NBA), compared to the 12.8 its opponents make while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies rank 18th in the league by averaging 112.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are second in the NBA, allowing 108.1 points per 100 possessions.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -17.5 228.5

