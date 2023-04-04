After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Dylan Dodd) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate (2022)

Carlson hit .236 with 30 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 46 walks.

Carlson got a hit in 56.2% of his 130 games last year, with at least two hits in 19.2% of them.

He hit a home run in 6.2% of his games last season (130 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Carlson drove in a run in 23.8% of his games last year (31 of 130), with two or more RBIs in nine of those contests (6.9%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored in 47 of 130 games last year (36.2%), including 10 multi-run games (7.7%).

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 64 .249 AVG .226 .342 OBP .295 .431 SLG .336 23 XBH 19 5 HR 3 26 RBI 16 48/27 K/BB 46/19 3 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 65 36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (56.9%) 11 (16.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (21.5%) 26 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.3%) 5 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.6%) 19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (18.5%)

