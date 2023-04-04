Cardinals vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (3-1) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (2-2) at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:45 PM on April 4.
The Cardinals will call on Steven Matz versus the Braves and Dylan Dodd.
Cardinals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Cardinals vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals were favorites in 99 games last season and won 65 (65.7%) of those contests.
- Last season, St. Louis won 49 of its 74 games, or 66.2%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 58.3% chance to win.
- St. Louis was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 772 total runs last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Blue Jays
|L 10-9
|Miles Mikolas vs Alek Manoah
|April 1
|Blue Jays
|W 4-1
|Jack Flaherty vs Kevin Gausman
|April 2
|Blue Jays
|W 9-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Chris Bassitt
|April 3
|Braves
|L 8-4
|Jake Woodford vs Charlie Morton
|April 4
|Braves
|-
|Steven Matz vs Dylan Dodd
|April 5
|Braves
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Bryce Elder
|April 7
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Brandon Woodruff
|April 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Eric Lauer
|April 9
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Freddy Peralta
|April 10
|@ Rockies
|-
|Steven Matz vs German Márquez
