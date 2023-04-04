Tuesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (3-1) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (2-2) at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:45 PM on April 4.

The Cardinals will call on Steven Matz versus the Braves and Dylan Dodd.

Cardinals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW

Cardinals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals were favorites in 99 games last season and won 65 (65.7%) of those contests.

Last season, St. Louis won 49 of its 74 games, or 66.2%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 58.3% chance to win.

St. Louis was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 772 total runs last season.

The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule