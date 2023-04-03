Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Monday, Tyler O'Neill (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate (2022)
- O'Neill hit .228 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks.
- O'Neill had a base hit in 54 out of 96 games last year (56.3%), with multiple hits in 19 of those games (19.8%).
- He homered in 13.5% of his games in 2022 (13 of 96), including 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.4% of his 96 games a year ago, O'Neill picked up an RBI (33 times). He also had 15 games with multiple RBIs (15.6%), and three or more RBIs in eight games.
- He scored in 44 of 96 games last year (45.8%), including 10 multi-run games (10.4%).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|46
|.224
|AVG
|.231
|.315
|OBP
|.302
|.362
|SLG
|.418
|9
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|26
|47/19
|K/BB
|56/19
|6
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|27 (54.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (58.7%)
|7 (14.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (26.1%)
|22 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (47.8%)
|6 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (15.2%)
|18 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (32.6%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff was second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allowed the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Morton gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The 39-year-old right-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went two innings.
- He ranked 38th in ERA (4.34), 35th in WHIP (1.233), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last year.
