Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Tommy Edman -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on April 3 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Tommy Edman At The Plate (2022)
- Edman hit .265 with 31 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 48 walks.
- Edman picked up a base hit in 102 of 155 games last year (65.8%), with multiple hits in 41 of those contests (26.5%).
- In 13 of 155 games last year, he homered (8.4%). He went deep in 2.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Edman picked up an RBI in 41 of 155 games last season (26.5%), including 13 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.4%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored a run in 44.5% of his games last year (69 of 155), with two or more runs on 21 occasions (13.5%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|75
|.276
|AVG
|.254
|.320
|OBP
|.332
|.416
|SLG
|.385
|24
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|29
|47/17
|K/BB
|64/31
|19
|SB
|13
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|76
|52 (65.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (65.8%)
|22 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (25.0%)
|36 (45.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|33 (43.4%)
|8 (10.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.6%)
|21 (26.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (26.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrendered the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Morton gets the call to start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The 39-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went two innings.
- Among qualified pitchers in MLB last year he ranked 38th in ERA (4.34), 35th in WHIP (1.233), and sixth in K/9 (10.7).
