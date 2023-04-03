The St. Louis Cardinals and Dylan Carlson, who went 3-for-4 last time out, battle Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate (2022)

Carlson hit .236 with 30 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 46 walks.

Carlson picked up a base hit in 73 out of 130 games last season (56.2%), with at least two hits in 25 of those contests (19.2%).

He hit a long ball in 6.2% of his games last season (130 in all), going deep in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 31 of 130 games last year (23.8%), Carlson picked up an RBI, and nine of those games (6.9%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He scored a run in 47 of his 130 games a season ago (36.2%), with two or more runs scored 10 times (7.7%).

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 64 .249 AVG .226 .342 OBP .295 .431 SLG .336 23 XBH 19 5 HR 3 26 RBI 16 48/27 K/BB 46/19 3 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 65 36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (56.9%) 11 (16.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (21.5%) 26 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.3%) 5 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.6%) 19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (18.5%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)