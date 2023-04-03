Matt Olson and Paul Goldschmidt will be among the stars on display when the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at 7:45 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals ranked ninth in Major League Baseball with 197 home runs.

Fueled by 508 extra-base hits, the Cardinals ranked seventh in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage last season.

St. Louis' .252 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

St. Louis scored 772 runs last season, which ranked fifth in MLB.

The Cardinals were among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .325.

St. Louis had a 7.4 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 30th in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.79 last year, ninth-best in baseball.

St. Louis ranked 15th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP last season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jake Woodford gets the nod for the Cardinals and will make his first start of the season.

The 26-year-old righty last pitched Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, tossing two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Blue Jays L 10-9 Home Miles Mikolas Alek Manoah 4/1/2023 Blue Jays W 4-1 Home Jack Flaherty Kevin Gausman 4/2/2023 Blue Jays W 9-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Chris Bassitt 4/3/2023 Braves - Home Jake Woodford Charlie Morton 4/4/2023 Braves - Home Steven Matz - 4/5/2023 Braves - Home Miles Mikolas Max Fried 4/7/2023 Brewers - Away Jack Flaherty Brandon Woodruff 4/8/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Montgomery Eric Lauer 4/9/2023 Brewers - Away Jake Woodford Freddy Peralta

