Cardinals vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (2-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals (2-1) at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 7:45 PM on April 3.
The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton versus the Cardinals and Jake Woodford.
Cardinals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Cardinals vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals were underdogs in 65 games last season and came away with the win 28 times (43.1%) in those contests.
- Last year, St. Louis won 14 of 43 games when listed as at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Last season St. Louis was the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (772 total).
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Blue Jays
|L 10-9
|Miles Mikolas vs Alek Manoah
|April 1
|Blue Jays
|W 4-1
|Jack Flaherty vs Kevin Gausman
|April 2
|Blue Jays
|W 9-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Chris Bassitt
|April 3
|Braves
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Charlie Morton
|April 4
|Braves
|-
|Steven Matz vs TBA
|April 5
|Braves
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Max Fried
|April 7
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Brandon Woodruff
|April 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Eric Lauer
|April 9
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Freddy Peralta
