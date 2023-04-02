On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate (2022)

  • Goldschmidt had 178 hits and a .405 OBP while slugging .578.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB action last year, he ranked third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt reached base via a hit in 111 of 153 games last season (72.5%), including multiple hits in 32.0% of those games (49 of them).
  • Including the 153 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 32 of them (20.9%), taking the pitcher deep in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Goldschmidt drove in a run in 56 games last season out of 153 (36.6%), including multiple RBIs in 22.9% of those games (35 times) and three or more RBIs on 16 occasions..
  • He touched home plate in 51.0% of his 153 games last season, with two or more runs in 16.3% of those games (25).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
76 GP 74
.347 AVG .290
.441 OBP .370
.653 SLG .507
39 XBH 37
22 HR 13
67 RBI 48
62/46 K/BB 79/34
4 SB 3
Home Away
79 GP 74
59 (74.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (70.3%)
26 (32.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (31.1%)
44 (55.7%) Games w/1+ Run 34 (45.9%)
21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.9%)
34 (43.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (20th in baseball).
  • Bassitt will start for the Blue Jays, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 34-year-old right-hander started the game and went four innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • He ranked 28th in ERA (3.42), 23rd in WHIP (1.145), and 23rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
