Grizzlies vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
A pair of the NBA's best scorers face off when Ja Morant (10th, 26.6 PPG) and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) visit Zach LaVine (15th, 24.9 PPG) and the Chicago Bulls (37-40) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE. The Grizzlies are 2.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5 points.
Grizzlies vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-2.5
|229.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis and its opponents have scored more than 229.5 points in 38 of 77 games this season.
- The average total in Memphis' games this season is 229.3, 0.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Grizzlies are 39-38-0 against the spread this season.
- Memphis has won 46, or 76.7%, of the 60 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Memphis has won 39 of its 48 games, or 81.2%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The Grizzlies have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Grizzlies vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|38
|49.4%
|116.8
|230.2
|112.5
|224.7
|231.0
|Bulls
|34
|44.2%
|113.4
|230.2
|112.2
|224.7
|228.1
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies are 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their past 10 games.
- Six of Grizzlies' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- In home games, Memphis owns a better record against the spread (25-15-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (14-23-0).
- The Grizzlies average 116.8 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 112.2 the Bulls allow.
- Memphis is 31-16 against the spread and 39-8 overall when scoring more than 112.2 points.
Grizzlies vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|39-38
|31-24
|34-43
|Bulls
|40-37
|19-15
|34-43
Grizzlies vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Bulls
|116.8
|113.4
|8
|19
|31-16
|30-12
|39-8
|30-12
|112.5
|112.2
|10
|7
|30-18
|32-19
|36-12
|31-20
