A pair of the NBA's best scorers face off when Ja Morant (10th, 26.6 PPG) and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) visit Zach LaVine (15th, 24.9 PPG) and the Chicago Bulls (37-40) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE. The Grizzlies are 2.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -2.5 229.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents have scored more than 229.5 points in 38 of 77 games this season.

The average total in Memphis' games this season is 229.3, 0.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Grizzlies are 39-38-0 against the spread this season.

Memphis has won 46, or 76.7%, of the 60 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Memphis has won 39 of its 48 games, or 81.2%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The Grizzlies have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Bulls Total Facts Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 38 49.4% 116.8 230.2 112.5 224.7 231.0 Bulls 34 44.2% 113.4 230.2 112.2 224.7 228.1

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies are 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their past 10 games.

Six of Grizzlies' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

In home games, Memphis owns a better record against the spread (25-15-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (14-23-0).

The Grizzlies average 116.8 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 112.2 the Bulls allow.

Memphis is 31-16 against the spread and 39-8 overall when scoring more than 112.2 points.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 39-38 31-24 34-43 Bulls 40-37 19-15 34-43

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Point Insights

Scoring Insights Grizzlies Bulls 116.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 31-16 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 30-12 39-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 30-12 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 112.2 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 30-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-19 36-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 31-20

