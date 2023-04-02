The 2023 campaign continues for Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (1-1) as they host the Toronto Blue Jays (1-1) in an early-season contest at Busch Stadium on Sunday, April 2. Gametime is scheduled for 2:15 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Blue Jays, who are listed at -110. The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Chris Bassitt - TOR (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Cardinals' matchup against the Blue Jays but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cardinals (-110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to beat the Blue Jays with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.09.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Cardinals were favored 99 times and won 65, or 65.7%, of those games.

Last season, the Cardinals won 65 of their 99 games, or 65.7%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Cardinals averaged 1.2 homers per home game last season (98 total at home).

St. Louis averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .421 at home.

The Blue Jays were chosen as underdogs in 29 games last year and walked away with the win 13 times (44.8%) in those games.

Last season, the Blue Jays came away with a win 13 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Toronto hit 98 homers on the road last season (1.2 per game).

The Blue Jays slugged .428 with 3.2 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Andrew Knizner 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+270)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -125 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.