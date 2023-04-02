Paul Goldschmidt and Bo Bichette will be among the star attractions when the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals averaged 1.2 home runs per game to rank ninth in baseball with 197 total home runs last season.

Last year the Cardinals' .420 slugging percentage ranked seventh-best in the majors.

St. Louis went 32-7 over the 39 games last season when it drew five or more walks.

Toronto scored 775 runs last season, which ranked fourth in MLB.

Last year the Cardinals ranked fourth in MLB with a .325 on-base percentage.

St. Louis had a 7.4 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 30th in baseball.

St. Louis pitched to a 3.79 ERA last season, which ranked ninth in baseball.

The Cardinals ranked 15th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP last season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.

In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 30-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen and went 2 2/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Blue Jays L 10-9 Home Miles Mikolas Alek Manoah 4/1/2023 Blue Jays W 4-1 Home Jack Flaherty Kevin Gausman 4/2/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jordan Montgomery Chris Bassitt 4/3/2023 Braves - Home Jake Woodford Charlie Morton 4/4/2023 Braves - Home Steven Matz - 4/5/2023 Braves - Home Miles Mikolas Max Fried 4/7/2023 Brewers - Away Jack Flaherty Brandon Woodruff 4/8/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Montgomery Eric Lauer

