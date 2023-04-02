Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (1-1) and the Toronto Blue Jays (1-1) facing off at Busch Stadium (on April 2) at 2:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 win for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery against the Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt.
Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 7, Blue Jays 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals won 65, or 65.7%, of the 99 games they played as favorites last season.
- St. Louis had a record of 65-34, a 65.7% win rate, when it was favored by -110 or more by bookmakers last season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 52.4% chance to win.
- St. Louis was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 772 total runs last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Blue Jays
|L 10-9
|Miles Mikolas vs Alek Manoah
|April 1
|Blue Jays
|W 4-1
|Jack Flaherty vs Kevin Gausman
|April 2
|Blue Jays
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Chris Bassitt
|April 3
|Braves
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Charlie Morton
|April 4
|Braves
|-
|Steven Matz vs TBA
|April 5
|Braves
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Max Fried
|April 7
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Brandon Woodruff
|April 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Eric Lauer
