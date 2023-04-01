Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Nationals.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Sean Murphy At The Plate (2022)
- Murphy hit .250 with 37 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks.
- Murphy got a hit in 92 of 148 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 34 of those games.
- He went yard in 17 of 148 games in 2022 (11.5%), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy picked up an RBI in 26.4% of his 148 games last year, with more than one RBI in 10.8% of those contests (16). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
- In 38.5% of his games last season (57 of 148), he scored at least a run, and in nine (6.1%) he scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|74
|.227
|AVG
|.271
|.323
|OBP
|.345
|.386
|SLG
|.465
|28
|XBH
|29
|7
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|38
|58/33
|K/BB
|66/25
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|75
|42 (57.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (66.7%)
|15 (20.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (25.3%)
|26 (35.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (41.3%)
|7 (9.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (13.3%)
|17 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (29.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Gray will start for the Nationals, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Sept. 28 against the Atlanta Braves, when he started and went six innings.
- Last season he finished with a 5.02 ERA and a 1.359 WHIP over his 28 games, putting together a 7-10 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.