Coming off a loss last time out, the Nashville Predators will host the St. Louis Blues (who won their most recent game) on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Watch NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW to catch the action as the Predators and Blues hit the ice.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/19/2023 Blues Predators 5-2 STL 12/12/2022 Blues Predators 1-0 (F/OT) STL 10/27/2022 Predators Blues 6-2 NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators rank 12th in goals against, giving up 217 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL action.

The Predators' 201 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Predators have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 1.9 goals-per-game average (19 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Matt Duchene 71 22 34 56 60 35 52.9% Tyson Barrie 77 13 39 52 39 28 - Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Thomas Novak 43 14 20 34 13 21 44.1%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have given up 274 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 27th in the NHL.

The Blues' 244 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 14th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Blues have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 45 goals over that span.

Blues Key Players