The St. Louis Cardinals and Lars Nootbaar, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate (2022)

  • Nootbaar hit .228 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Nootbaar got a base hit in 53 out of 110 games last season (48.2%), with at least two hits in 12 of those games (10.9%).
  • He took the pitcher deep in 12.7% of his games last season (110 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Nootbaar picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games last year (28 of 110), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (8.2%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • In 41 of 110 games last season (37.3%) he scored, and in 10 of those games (9.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
47 GP 52
.184 AVG .266
.271 OBP .399
.346 SLG .539
10 XBH 23
6 HR 8
16 RBI 24
35/16 K/BB 36/36
1 SB 3
Home Away
53 GP 57
22 (41.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (54.4%)
4 (7.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (14.0%)
15 (28.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (45.6%)
6 (11.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (14.0%)
11 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (29.8%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
  • Gausman will start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8, the 32-year-old righty, started and went 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the majors last year he ranked 25th in ERA (3.35), 36th in WHIP (1.237), and seventh in K/9 (10.6).
