After going 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate (2022)

  • Donovan hit .281 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 61 walks.
  • In 59.4% of his games last year (76 of 128), Donovan had a base hit, and in 26 of those games (20.3%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 128 opportunities, 3.9%), leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Donovan picked up an RBI in 29 of 128 games last season (22.7%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.6%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He scored in 50 of 128 games last year (39.1%), including scoring more than once in 9.4% of his games (12 times).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
63 GP 58
.330 AVG .236
.441 OBP .351
.457 SLG .305
17 XBH 10
3 HR 2
25 RBI 20
26/30 K/BB 44/31
0 SB 2
Home Away
68 GP 60
39 (57.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (61.7%)
17 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.0%)
33 (48.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (28.3%)
3 (4.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.3%)
19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (16.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays allowed 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
  • Gausman will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
  • The 32-year-old righty started and threw 5 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Seattle Mariners.
  • His 3.35 ERA ranked 25th, 1.237 WHIP ranked 36th, and 10.6 K/9 ranked seventh among qualified major league pitchers last season.
