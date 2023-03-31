Xavier Tillman and the Memphis Grizzlies match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on March 29, Tillman posted 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 141-132 loss against the Clippers.

In this piece we'll break down Tillman's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 7.0 10.8 Rebounds 6.5 4.9 5.9 Assists -- 1.6 2.5 PRA 18.5 13.5 19.2 PR 16.5 11.9 16.7 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.0



Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Clippers

Tillman is responsible for attempting 4.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.9 per game.

Tillman's opponents, the Clippers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.2 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

The Clippers are the 12th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 112.8 points per game.

Allowing 43.1 rebounds per game, the Clippers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Clippers allow 24.9 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Clippers are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 31 16 9 5 0 1 1 3/5/2023 34 13 5 3 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.