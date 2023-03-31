The Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant included, match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 141-132 loss to the Clippers (his previous action) Morant posted 36 points, nine assists and three steals.

Let's look at Morant's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 26.9 24.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 5.2 Assists 7.5 8.1 7.3 PRA 40.5 40.8 36.7 PR 32.5 32.7 29.4 3PM 1.5 1.5 0.8



Ja Morant Insights vs. the Clippers

Morant is responsible for attempting 16.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.4 per game.

He's put up 5.0 threes per game, or 11.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Morant's opponents, the Clippers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104.2.

Defensively, the Clippers are ranked 12th in the league, conceding 112.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Clippers are ranked 15th in the league, giving up 43.1 rebounds per contest.

The Clippers give up 24.9 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

The Clippers concede 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Ja Morant vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 35 36 4 9 2 0 3

