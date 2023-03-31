Grizzlies vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - March 31
The Memphis Grizzlies' (48-28) injury report has four players listed heading into a Friday, March 31 matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (41-36) at FedExForum. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.
The Clippers beat the Grizzlies 141-132 on Wednesday when they last met. Russell Westbrook led the way with a team-leading 36 points in the win for the Clippers, while Ja Morant put up 36 points in the loss for the Grizzlies.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out
|Knee
|8.6
|11.6
|2.3
|John Konchar
|SG
|Questionable
|Hip
|5.1
|4.2
|1.3
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|10.0
|5.5
|1.3
|Ziaire Williams
|SF
|Out
|Foot/Ankle
|5.2
|2.1
|0.7
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Marcus Morris: Out (Illness), Kawhi Leonard: Questionable (Personal Reasons), Paul George: Out (Leg), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Tailbone)
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSSC
Grizzlies Season Insights
- The Grizzlies score only 4.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Clippers allow (112.8).
- Memphis has a 39-8 record when scoring more than 112.8 points.
- In their last 10 games, the Grizzlies have been racking up 124.3 points per contest, an average that's significantly higher than the 116.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
- Memphis knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 35.0% rate (23rd in the NBA), compared to the 12.9 per outing its opponents make while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.
- The Grizzlies score 112.2 points per 100 possessions (15th in the league), while giving up 108.1 points per 100 possessions (second in the NBA).
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-5
|236.5
